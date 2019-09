Here are the 10 best Italian restaurants in Harrogate according to Google reviews. (All scores are out of five stars) Why not try one this weekend?

1. Gianni's Brio Restaurant and Pizzeria 4.6 stars. 40-42 King's Rd, Harrogate, HG1 5JW Google other Buy a Photo

2. Al Bivio 4.6 stars. The Lenz, Hornbeam Park Ave, Harrogate HG2 8RE Google other Buy a Photo

3. The Italian Connection 4.6 stars. 55 Cold Bath Rd, Harrogate, HG2 0FN Google other Buy a Photo

4. Sasso 4.6 stars. 8-10 Princes Square, Harrogate HG1 1LX Google other Buy a Photo

View more