The Wright side of life: When in need of some comfort...

Karen Wright writes: It is dropping dusk as I start to write this week. I am in a brand new location for me. I am at Gatwick, no not the - airport but at a very lovely Caravan and Motorhome Club site. I can see four little bunnies bobbing around in the bluebells.

The reason we are here is we are heading down to Brighton for a week. It is our turn to visit our daughter and granddaughter, but also, I am appearing three

days over the weekend at the Foodies Festival. Time to demo those tartlets again!

It will be a task blind baking the pastry cases in my caravan oven perhaps, but I have all week to practice.

The caravan wardrobe is full of my festival robes, I can’t get away with regular camping clothes anymore!

When we arrived here the shop had closed so my task this evening is conjuring something up out of a couple of potatoes, a few carrots and an onion.

Options to go with it are either a tin of corned beef, so corned beef hash is an obvious choice, or I have seen a tin of Fray Bentos steak pie in the cupboard. John must have sneaked that into the shopping trolley, he loves them, but I do really like to make all my own things.

Speaking of comfort food, there has been so much of that in my kitchen all week. John and I have had the worst colds ever. I was really pleased not to have any

pressing engagements this week so at least I could coddle myself a bit.

We have had stew and dumplings, dumplings made with butter as we didn’t have any suet in the cupboard.

We had a shepherd’s pie made with Quorn mince, I like to do meat free but I have to trick John into joining me, I don’t mention the Quorn!

I made a good tagliatelle using mince but with added chorizo and laced with my spice of the year, smoked paprika.

On Saturday I was feeling a bit perkier so, we had a bit of an upgrade and had duck breast with blackberry and port sauce. I must confess here, I went to the port bottle and it was empty, so it was a blackberry and red wine sauce.

Yesterday my thoughts turned to showstoppers. When I was on the Bake Off my showstoppers got me out of the mire a few times, I came up with some belters.

I need something that looks fancy but is easy to put together. I came up with a chocolate mocha Bundt cake.

A Bundt cake tin is a ring tin with an elaborate design so it gives a cake a carved appearance.

Then I made some ganache to drizzle over it. I made some praline to scatter on the ganache and topped it off with piped cream and fresh fruit. It looked fantastic and tasted even better (see the picture).

I will be putting the recipe on my website soon.

Wishing everyone a fab May Day weekend and catch up with you all next week!

Stay Fabulous

Karen

For more tips and recipes go to www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk

