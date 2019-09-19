The ten rarest coins in circulation at the moment - and how much they are worth
Not everybody carries change around these days, with many preferring to pay by card.
But the shrapnel in your pocket could be worth far more than the small change you initially take it for. A number of coins that are currently in circulation in the UK are worth far more than their face value. Here are some of the rarest ones around, according to changechecker, and how much they can be sold for.
1. Kew Gardens 50p
This is the rarest 50p. They have been seen to sell on eBay for close to 200 GBP.