MIXX Revival 55 Vinyl Record Player – available in black, cream and turquoise for only £79.

Combining a nostalgic design with contemporary features, the Revival 55 provides an ideal solution for music lovers who appreciate both the timeless charm of vinyl and the convenience of digital streaming.

Featuring Bluetooth output and input, stereo speakers, a durable, portable case and a 45 RMP adapter accessory, this new model seamlessly integrates advanced technology with vintage aesthetics, delivering a versatile and high-quality listening experience.

The MIXX Revival 55 is designed to enhance the enjoyment of listening to vinyl records with its built-in stereo speakers, allowing users to experience rich, stereo sound without needing additional equipment.

For those who prefer wireless options, the turntable includes Bluetooth output, which enables users to stream vinyl records to external Bluetooth-enabled speakers.

Additionally, the player’s Bluetooth input allows digital music to be streamed from other devices directly to the built-in speakers, offering flexibility for each individual’s listening preferences. Whether enjoying a classic vinyl album or a curated digital playlist, the Revival 55 caters to both formats with ease.

Crafted for both style and practicality, the Revival 55 features a durable, portable case with supported hinges, a solid metal cast handle, and dual buckle points, ensuring it can be easily carried while still maintaining its sleek appearance.

The body, constructed from high-quality wood and wrapped in PU leather with no exposed seams, provides a polished, premium look, making the turntable an attractive addition to any home setting.

The functionality of the MIXX Revival 55 is tailored to meet the needs of both vinyl enthusiasts and casual listeners. The player supports three speeds, 33, 45, and 78 RPM, allowing it to handle a wide range of records.

It operates with a belt drive system and uses a ceramic cartridge, which together enhance sound quality and ensure stable playback. A 45 RPM adapter accessory is included for convenience, and the auto-stop feature automatically stops the record’s spinning after it reaches the end of a side to preserve the needle condition and the record itself.

Additional features include pitch control, enabling users to fine-tune the playback speed, as well as AUX input and line level output options, which allow for seamless connectivity with external audio systems.

These capabilities make the MIXX Revival 55 an all-in-one solution for enjoying music, whether from a physical vinyl collection or streamed digitally.