TECH TALK: Rock Jaw T5 Ultra Connect Wireless earphones

NOT always the case, but opening an exquisite packaging box oozing quality with its contents and layout is always a good sign when reviewing a set of earphones.

With its brushed aluminium construction and various accoutrements all snugly packed in the foam housing, the T5 looks like something Arnie might use in Terminator (T1, T2 - see what I did there?...never mind).

Rock Jaw T5 Ultra Connect Wireless earphones

Rock Jaw are only a fledgling and small family business, and this is their first foray into the wireless world, but on this showing they will be making a considerable impact on the earphones scene.

Most companies include replacement/alternative silicon buds with their earphones, but what makes this piece of kit stand out are the extra filters that allow you to fine tune your listening experience to suit your musical tastes.

The gold ones come fitted as standard, and give a balanced, all-round sound, suitable for all music genres.

For the connoisseurs, silver filters are more adapted for rock, hip-pop, R&B, and electronic music, while the black emphasise the higher audible frequencies for enhanced audio in genres including classical, acoustic and jazz.

Three sets of different sized rubber tips are included in the box, plus three sets of 'Comply' noise isolating memory foam tips. These you squeeze at the end and then place in your ears, whereupon they then expand to make a better fit in your ears. I'm still in two minds about the fit. The earphones did need a bit of adjusting and tweaking back in when walking, but I tend to find I have to do that with many of my earphones, especially the ones without ear fins.

All ears are different, anyway, so I don't like to dwell too much on fit.

At the time of reviewing I'm still on the first charge, but the manufacturers claim the battery provides 11 hours of listening.

The set is IPX5 water resistant, so should stand up to running in the rain and a sweaty gym workout, and what I like about this pair is that the battery and the control panel are on opposite sides of the wire linking the earphones, which affords a good weight distribution for balance.

Not that that might be an issue compared with other earphones as the T5 is ultra lightweight.

Understandably with a lot of rain and sweat around the control panel/battery pack are made out of a rubber material.

This however, is susceptible to marking - especially with grease - as someone recently found out. (Note to self: Don't have a chip butty before handling the earphones - nothing that a wet wipe can't sort out though!).

I have to say the mini cover of the USB-C charging socket could be slightly more robust, but time will tell.

One minor niggle for me was that the instruction booklet tells you how to do everything - connect to Bluetooth, operate the various functions, turn on, change volume, accept calls, skip track - but not turn off.

And so despite my repeating the turn-on sequence - always a good call - the earphones' blue light remained on.

It was only when I put the T5s on, that a reassuring voice prompt told me that holding the centre button for a couple of seconds had indeed turned them off.

I can only assume the continual blue light even when off is an indication of whether there is still charge in the earphones? - unusual in my experience.

Talking of voice prompts, I have to say the UK voice was a refreshing change from the usual US accents prevalent across many sets. We all tend to use the UK voice on satnavs, so why not earphones when using in old Blighty?

All in all a very classy and robust set of earphones with quality sound and extras - which also include a mesh pouch and USB cable - befitting the £67.45 (currently reduced from £75) price tag available from https://rockjawaudio.com/products/t5-ultra-connect