Take a look at ten of the best Dacre, Son & Hartley properties for sale in Harrogate
With many wonderful homes on offer, estate agents Dacre, Son & Hartley list 10 of their best properties currently for sale in and around Harrogate.
To find out more about these properties contact the Dacre, Son & Hartley Harrogate office on 01423 877200.
1. Wentworth, The Paddocks, Follifoot, Harrogate - 850,000
Wentworth has been the subject of an exhaustive program of extension and improvements along with tasteful interior design the end result being a striking contemporary home in a quiet head of a cul de sac.
2. Cornmill Cottage, Tang Road, High Birstwith, Harrogate - 625,000
The end dwelling of the former cornmill in the hamlet of Tang close to Birstwith has been sympathetically extended and then five years ago remodelled and upgraded throughout to create a unique and distinctive rural home.
This truly individual four bedroom detached family home provides a spacious layout of accommodation along with a substantial garage block with potential annexe above in a prime setting amidst approximately 0.39 acres of landscaped grounds.
4. 23 Clark Beck Close, Pannal, Harrogate - 635,000
This outstanding five bedroom link detached village home boasts tasteful interior design and delightful southerly facing rear gardens within this prestigious courtyard street scene at the heart of this highly regarded village.