Take a look at ten of the best Dacre, Son & Hartley properties for sale in Harrogate

With many wonderful homes on offer, estate agents Dacre, Son & Hartley list 10 of their best properties currently for sale in and around Harrogate.

To find out more about these properties contact the Dacre, Son & Hartley Harrogate office on 01423 877200.

This is an impressive large family home enjoying it's own private gated access, expansive gardens and small paddock area. With open fields to the rear the whole plot is three quarters of an acre.

1. Plot 9, Deer Glade, Darley- GP 895,000

This stylish two bedroom "duplex style" apartment is appointed to a high standard throughout with tasteful interior design and cleverly designed accommodation in a fashionable and sought after location.

2. The Garden Apartment, Hamilton House, Park Avenue - 372,000

Atlas Shrugged provides a versatile arrangement of living and bedroom accommodation over two floors, with many permutations for contemporary family living in a prime village location close to road and rail links.

3. Atlas Shrugged, Pannal Bank, Pannal, Harrogate - 640,000

This four bedroom semi-detached family home is ideal for first time buyers/young couples. It features spacious accommodation, good size bedrooms, private enclosed rear garden and ample parking.

4. 19 Coppice Rise, Harrogate - 260,000

