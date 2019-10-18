Take a look at ten of the best Dacre, Son & Hartley properties for sale in Harrogate

2. The Garden Apartment, Hamilton House, Park Avenue - 372,000
This stylish two bedroom "duplex style" apartment is appointed to a high standard throughout with tasteful interior design and cleverly designed accommodation in a fashionable and sought after location.
3. Atlas Shrugged, Pannal Bank, Pannal, Harrogate - 640,000
Atlas Shrugged provides a versatile arrangement of living and bedroom accommodation over two floors, with many permutations for contemporary family living in a prime village location close to road and rail links.