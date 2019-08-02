Take a look at 10 of the best Verity Frearson properties for sale in Harrogate

Take a look at 10 of the best Verity Frearson properties for sale in Harrogate

With many wonderful homes on offer, estate agents Verity Frearson list 10 of their best properties currently for sale in and around Harrogate.

To find out more about these properties contact the Verity Frearson Harrogate office on 01423 562531

This superb five-bedroomed detached house set in a generous plot provides accommodation of exceptional quality and benefits from a south-facing garden and wonderful countryside views.

1. Brooklands, Ripley Road, Knaresborough - 1,395,000

This superb five-bedroomed detached house set in a generous plot provides accommodation of exceptional quality and benefits from a south-facing garden and wonderful countryside views.
other
Buy a Photo
This impressive four-bedroomed detached property which has recently undergone a comprehensive extension features spacious accommodation, an attractive garden and generous off-street parking.

2. 120 Leadhall Lane, Harrogate - 685,000

This impressive four-bedroomed detached property which has recently undergone a comprehensive extension features spacious accommodation, an attractive garden and generous off-street parking.
other
Buy a Photo
A substantial detached chalet-style house, this four bedroom property features superb views to the rear overlooking the beautiful Nidd Gorge. It also benefits from an open-plan living / dining kitchen.

3. 57 Forest Lane Head, Harrogate - 675,000

A substantial detached chalet-style house, this four bedroom property features superb views to the rear overlooking the beautiful Nidd Gorge. It also benefits from an open-plan living / dining kitchen.
other
Buy a Photo
This stunning five / six-bedroomed residence forms part of a large country property converted into three dwellings. The property sits in a secluded position within the heart of Killinghall

4. 1 Hazelcroft, Ripon Road, Killinghall - 875,000

This stunning five / six-bedroomed residence forms part of a large country property converted into three dwellings. The property sits in a secluded position within the heart of Killinghall
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3