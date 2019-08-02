Take a look at 10 of the best Verity Frearson properties for sale in Harrogate With many wonderful homes on offer, estate agents Verity Frearson list 10 of their best properties currently for sale in and around Harrogate. To find out more about these properties contact the Verity Frearson Harrogate office on 01423 562531 1. Brooklands, Ripley Road, Knaresborough - 1,395,000 This superb five-bedroomed detached house set in a generous plot provides accommodation of exceptional quality and benefits from a south-facing garden and wonderful countryside views. other Buy a Photo 2. 120 Leadhall Lane, Harrogate - 685,000 This impressive four-bedroomed detached property which has recently undergone a comprehensive extension features spacious accommodation, an attractive garden and generous off-street parking. other Buy a Photo 3. 57 Forest Lane Head, Harrogate - 675,000 A substantial detached chalet-style house, this four bedroom property features superb views to the rear overlooking the beautiful Nidd Gorge. It also benefits from an open-plan living / dining kitchen. other Buy a Photo 4. 1 Hazelcroft, Ripon Road, Killinghall - 875,000 This stunning five / six-bedroomed residence forms part of a large country property converted into three dwellings. The property sits in a secluded position within the heart of Killinghall other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3