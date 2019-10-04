Take a look at 10 of the best Strutt & Parker properties for sale in Harrogate
From stunning detached properties to town centre flats, estate agents Strutt & Parker list 10 of their best properties currently for sale in and around Harrogate.
To find out more about these properties contact the Strutt & Parker office on 01423 561274.
1. 27 Queens Road, Harrogate - 1,250,000
This is a stunning, four bedroom Victorian family home that offers the perfect balance of period charm and bright contemporary living.
other
2. Stone House, Eavestone, Ripon - 795,000
Stone House is a fantastic farm house which provides over 2,278 square feet of immaculately presented, spacious and well thought out accommodation. It is in the popular hamlet of Eavestone.
other
3. Strayside, 6a Beech Grove, Harrogate - 1,500,000
This is a magnificent duplex ground floor apartment offering well planned accommodation set within the ground floors of a beautiful double fronted Georgian villa.
other
4. The Chesters, 58 Kent Road, Harrogate - 2,850,000
The Chesters is a classically designed Arts and Crafts detached house built in 1901 that features seven bedrooms and four bathrooms and a separate coach house ideal for a dependant relative.
other
View more