Take a look at 10 of the best Nicholls Tyreman properties for sale in Harrogate

From stunning detached properties to town centre flats, estate agents Nicholls Tyreman list 10 of their best properties currently for sale in and around Harrogate.

To find out more about these properties contact the Nicholls Tyreman office on 01423 503 076.

Set in a village location, this beautifully presented property requires an internal inspection to appreciate the fabulous, contemporary design throughout. There is also a wonderful manicured and landscaped garden

1. 16A Holly Park, Huby, LS17 0BT - 785,000

This stone built detached property stands in gardens of almost one third of an acre and is situated in a quiet backwater at the top of Harlow Hill the is close to excellent local amenities including Harlow Carr Gardens.

2. 59 Plantation Road, Harrogate, HG2 0DB - 750,000

An exceptionally rare opportunity to purchase this brick built, detached, family property situated in a convenient location, close to the Harrogate town centre and retains many original features.

3. 44 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate, HG2 8PP - 785,000

This beautifully presented spacious duplex apartment is located in the very heart of the Harrogate town centre and enjoying this enviable position overlooking the Stray.

4. 9A Park Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5AF - 635,000

