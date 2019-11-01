Take a look at 10 of the best Nicholls Tyreman properties for sale in Harrogate
From stunning detached properties to town centre flats, estate agents Nicholls Tyreman list 10 of their best properties currently for sale in and around Harrogate.
To find out more about these properties contact the Nicholls Tyreman office on 01423 503 076.
1. 16A Holly Park, Huby, LS17 0BT - 785,000
Set in a village location, this beautifully presented property requires an internal inspection to appreciate the fabulous, contemporary design throughout. There is also a wonderful manicured and landscaped garden
This stone built detached property stands in gardens of almost one third of an acre and is situated in a quiet backwater at the top of Harlow Hill the is close to excellent local amenities including Harlow Carr Gardens.