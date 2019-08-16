Take a look at 10 of the best Knight Frank properties for sale in Harrogate
With many wonderful homes on offer, estate agents Knight Frank list 10 of their best properties currently for sale in and around Harrogate.
1. Westella, Park Drive, Harrogate - 1,950,000
Westella is a beautiful six-bedroom family home, dating back to 1886. The impressive stone residence sits within superb gardens and boasts a high degree of privacy on one of Harrogates most picturesque and highly coveted streets.