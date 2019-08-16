Swan Road, Harrogate - 2,000,000

Take a look at 10 of the best Knight Frank properties for sale in Harrogate

With many wonderful homes on offer, estate agents Knight Frank list 10 of their best properties currently for sale in and around Harrogate.

To find out more about these properties contact the Knight Frank Harrogate office on 01423 900597.

1. Westella, Park Drive, Harrogate - 1,950,000

2. Duchy Road, Harrogate - Over 1,000,000

3. Swan Road, Harrogate - 2,000,000

4. Plompton Hall Farm, Plompton, Knaresborough - 1,100,000

