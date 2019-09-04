Swan Lake date for talented young Boston Spa ballerina

A talented young dancer from Boston Spa is dreaming of an exciting professional date in York later this month.

Young ballet dancer, Ava Williams, 12, was selected at a competitive audition in June by English Youth Ballet.

She is currently having an amazing time in rehearsals for a professional production of the ballet – Swan Lake. The performances are from September 27 to 28, at the Grand Opera House York.

The prodigious fledgling talent said: “I started dance classes at Danceology in Wetherby when I was five years-old. Apparently I just wouldn’t sit still especially when there was music playing so my parents thought that I would enjoy dancing and I really did.”

She added: “I am really looking forward to performing on stage at the York Grand Opera House and am excited about dancing alongside and learning from professional dancers.

“I am so lucky to have such a fantastic opportunity with English Youth Ballet and to be part of Swan Lake – one of the most famous ballets. It’s so exciting.

“I’m not sure what I would like to do in the future yet. I love to dance and will continue to attend my classes at Danceology, Northern Ballet and Phoenix academies.”

She further added: “I’m really enjoying my dancing and will look forward to performance opportunities whenever they come along.

“Thank you to everyone at English Youth Ballet for giving me such a great opportunity to do what I love. I am really looking forward to the rehearsals which start soon. My family and friends are looking forward to watching Swan Lake in September.”

There are 90 talented young dancers from Yorkshire in the production. Monica Tapiador, is one of EYB’s principal dancers and advised all dancers to keep their heads up even if facing rejection and keep working hard: “Advice that I give to the young dancers is that ‘ballet is hard’. But, if you love it, it can be a beautiful and fulfilling career.”