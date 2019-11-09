Stunning surrounds with a golf course to match at Matfen Hall

The stunning surrounds of Matfen Hall in Newcastle.

Built in 1832, parts of the hall date back as far as 1685 and it began its life as a hotel in 1999. Since then it has been wooing wedding parties and weary travellers alike with its fabulous location, friendly staff, amazing food and its excellent golf and spa facilities.

Easily accessible from the A1M, Matfen Hall’s location ensures that you can quickly feel away from it all without having to drive for hours through miles of winding country lanes. Within 10 ten minutes or so of turning off the motorway, we were pulling up in the car park and ready to start our overnight break.

Upon check-in, the luggage was taken to our room, which is always a welcome offer no matter how heavy the case is. I knew from the outside that this was an impressive residence but I was totally unprepared for the room I was about to occupy.

Matfen Hall in Newcastle has a stunning golf course right on its front lawn.

A first scan spotted a four-poster bed, sofa, armchair and massive bay window with stunning views across the fairway and beyond to the Northumberland countryside. Then I discovered the bathroom. Big enough to house a waterfall wet-room shower, a bath, double sink, heated towel rail with loads of room to spare. I knew instantly I was in for relaxing, luxurious stay, already feeling the stresses of everyday life ebbing away with each step I took around this grand room. You could almost be forgiven for feeling like an extra in Downton Abbey.

The Aqua Vitae spa was easy to find and perfectly proportioned. I must confess, I didn’t try the gym (I did look in and it looked adequate) but I was more than happy with the poolside beds, sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi and the pool itself, of course. I’ve visited bigger hotels where the spa and pool space was much smaller and the poolside loungers non-existent, so this was ideal and provided the perfect way to relax and unwind, whatever the weather was doing outside.

Luckily, the sun was shining as I turned my attention from the pool to the golf course.

Matfen has a stunning 27 hole course set out in a classic parkland landscape with some breathtaking scenery and challenges to suit even the best of players.

As an experienced golfer, it was a pleasure to discover such well-kept fairways and greens; designed to blend in with the glorious countryside, stretching out in front of the hotel as if it was our own front garden course just for us.

Complete with a purpose built clubhouse, a po-shop, driving range and excellent food options, the course was a delight to play, especially our ninth hole of the round as we drove back across the water toward the hotel standing in all its grandeur.

It was enough to work up a serious appetite and the selection at dinner in the elegant Library Restaurant was more than adequate. I can wholeheartedly recommend the steak, served with all the usual trimmings. It has to be said that the staff at Matfen Hall were always very attentive and the service could never be faulted.

After a refreshing night’s sleep in that four-poster bed and a stunning breakfast we had the chance to explore the surrounding area. Close to Hadrian’s Wall and only 20 miles from Newcastle city centre, there were options aplenty depending on whether you wanted a cultural or urban experience… or indeed whether you just wanted some retail therapy at the nearby Metro Centre.

Overall, everything about Matfen Hall was just right and the attention to detail made for a perfect hideaway that you would definitely want to visit time and again.

Matfen is currently offering a number of different options in terms of staying at the hotel, with packages ranging from Date Night to Family Break and Romantic Hideaway to Pre-Christmas Getaway. For full details checkout the website at https://www.matfenhall.com/

Matfen Hall, Matfen, Newcastle Upon Tyne, England, NE20 0RH. 01661 886 500