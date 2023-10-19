Yorkshire's most mysterious myth and legends

Hobgoblins, smugglers, vampires and lost lands – there is more to the coastline and countryside than meets the eye.

Jacqueline Power arranges the knitted Mermaid on the seafront in Staithes

Yorkshire has magical creatures, mythical heroes, monsters and miracles different from anywhere else in the world and with a unique sense of otherness.

Authors including Bram Stoker, Lewis Carroll and JRR Tolkien drew on the region's rich legacy to create new myths.

With the witching hour around the corner we look at some of the ‘tall tales’ from across the county.

Staithes sea creatures