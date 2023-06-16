Our pick of the best road trips in Yorkshire

Thornton le Dale village view

The sun's out and we all want to get out and about and enjoy the great weather.

If you’re looking for some incredible road routes that allow you to take in the breathtaking scenery of God’s Own County from the comfort of your car, you are e in the right place.

Here are road trips that show off the rolling countryside, striking landmarks, and charming villages that Yorkshire has to offer.

North York Moors and the Yorkshire Coast

The trip begins in Pickering – and ancient market town, with plenty of independent shops and cafes

From there, follow the route along to the picturesque village of Thornton-le-Dale, which is worth a stop. Next up, Dalby Forest is a short drive away and boasts 8,000 acres of woodland to explore.

The route then moves on to Goathland, which Harry Potter fans may recognise as the location of Hogsmeade Station.

The route then moves to Saltburn-by-the-Sea. Here, wander down the stunning Victorian pier before tucking into a mouthwatering portion of fish and chips.

Finish at Roseberry Topping – a stunning hill in the North York Moors with impressive views of the rolling hills of Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire a nd the Dales

It begins in Harrogate, home of the famous Betty’s tea rooms, and then moves on to Knaresborough, where you can take a stroll along the River Nidd.

Now head to the historic town of Richmond, where Richmond Castle, Friary Gardens and Culloden Tower should be on your sightseeing itinerary.

Heading through the Dales, the next stop is Aysgarth – home to the stunning Aysgarth Falls.

The route then moves through to Hawes, a charming market town, before dipping south of the Dales and on to Burnsall.

Next up, in Skipton you’ll find a bustling town packed with pubs, restaurants and shops – many offering local produce and crafts.

The scenic village of Malham is the next stop on your adventure, and then you’ll arrive in Settle where the route ends at the home to an outdoor market and stunning views of the viaducts, cliffs and caves of the Dales.

Saxton to Driffield

This route begins in Saxton and explores the Yorkshire Wolds.Travelling along the B1249 to Driffield, this trip gives long-distance views of the rolling countryside.

Holmfirth to Woodhead Reservoir

This scenic route is only a short eight miles and begins in Holmfirth: a picturesque town that sits in the heart of Holme Valley.

You’ll travel along the A6024 and through the villages of Holmbridge and Holme, then head towards Woodhead Road.

Holme Moss Transmitting station is the next stop on the route, where you can enjoy views of Huddersfield and Kirklees.

Continuing along the road, soak in the sights of the surrounding valleys before ending your journey at Woodhead Reservoir.

Yorkshire Coast highlights

As its name suggests, this route travels through some of the most picturesque towns and villages on the Yorkshire coast.

The drive starts at Flamborough Head, where you’ll find stunning white cliffs and views of the sea, and then heads towards Filey - a traditional seaside town.

Moving further up the coast, next up are Ravenscar and the North York Moors. Ravenscar is a quiet seaside village that has both coastal and moorland views.

The route travels on to Robin Hood’s Bay and through to nearby Whitby – where you canenjoy itd Gothic influence and tuck into traditional fish and chips.

Pateley Bridge to Grassington

This route is only 10 miles long, and takes drivers through the Yorkshire Dales.

It begins in Nidderdale – a historic village in Pateley Bridge that is worth stopping by to visit its craft shops and the oldest sweet shop in England.