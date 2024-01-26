Our pick of scenic snowdrops strolls in Yorkshire

Spring is just around the corner at Fountains Abbey near Ripon in North Yorkshire and at the start of February visitors to the National Trust site are able to view the thousands of snowdrops growing in drifts around the abbey and woodlands

Snowdrops can be enjoyed all over God’s Own County, both in the wild and in gardens. The snowdrop is not native to the UK.

It became popular in the Victorian era but, due to the flower being known as several different things such as milk flower and galanthus, no one knows when they were first introduced to the UK.

First records of the flower being found in the wild date from 1778, botanist John Gerard earlier described the snowdrop in his writings from

1597.

Snowdrops were named after earrings, not drops of snow.

There are more than 2,500 varieties, symbolic of spring, purity and religion.

There are many stunning varieties of snowdrops to enjoy in and around Yorkshire.

Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington

From February 3 to February 25

Every February, thousands of hardy snowdrops push through the cold winter ground to create a magnificent ‘white carpet’ across the woodland floor in the grounds of the Cunliffe-Lister’s Elizabethan family home.

Walking peacefully among these makes a truly memorable day out at the end of the long winter. The beautiful little flowers grow in numbers each year.

Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough

February 4 and February 18

There is a spectacular display of snowdrops in the 12-acre grounds which visits can stroll through for two Sundays this month.

In the very heart of the picturesque North Yorkshire countryside, the powerful winter display showcases an impressive range of snowdrops.

Snowdrops at Fountains Abbey, Ripon

Throughout February

Snowdrop displays at Fountains Abbey are a legacy left by Earl de Grey who planted the flowers along the banks of the River Skell when he owned the estate during the 19th century.

There are miles of footpaths and trails to explore and whichever walking route you choose, you will find beautiful views.

Burnby Hall Snowdrop Weekend, Pocklington

February 10 and 11

The focus of the gardens will be very much on our snowdrops, with information boards and talks highlighting almost 100 varieties of these lovely flowers that we have here in the gardens in the early spring.

Beningbrough Hall Spring Spectacular, near Harrogate

In 2016 visitors helped to mark Beningbrough’s 300th birthday by planting 300,000 bulbs on a new walk along the south ha-ha.

As winter turns to spring the area will be blanketed in colour, from the white of the snowdrops to the pale purple of the crocus and the vibrant yellows of the daffodils.

Mount Grace Priory, Northallerton

Tucked away at the foot of the Cleveland Hills in North Yorkshire, Mount Grace Priory, House and Gardens is the perfect place to get away from it all. See the gardens recently renovated under the direction of Chris Beardshaw.

Do not forget to keep a look out for the famous priory stoats.

Nostell Priory, near Leeds

The snowdrops pop their heads up from early January and can be seen in clumps the kitchen garden and in swathes in the ancient woodland.

The snowdrops are joined by carpets of stunning yellow winter aconite and the bright yellow blooms of the witch hazel trees.

York Gate Garden, Leeds

From February 21 to February 25

Snowdrop season is the start of the floral calendar and a great year of gardening ahead. York Gate Garden welcomes you to come and explore the fabulous snowdrop displays throughout the garden.

Devonshire Mill, Pocklington

Drifts of double snowdrops, hellebores and ferns surround the historic grade II listed watermill. Explore the two-acre garden with mill stream, orchards, woodland, herbaceous borders, hen run and greenhouses.

Over the past 30 years the owners have developed the garden on organic principles to encourage wildlife.

Kiplin Hall and Gardens, Richmond

Follow the Snowdrop Trail through the gardens and inspiring lakeside setting of Kiplin Hall. The swathes of snowdrops are soon joined by the yellow aconite.

