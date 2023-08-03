Newly-refurbished Harrogate hotel is to offer dinner for free as part of successful group's celebration of new openings

Only available when booking direct, The Inn Collection group is celebrating the the reopening of a number of its refurbished inns by enabling guests booking a bed and breakfast stay at establishments to enjoy dinner free of charge.

That includes, currently, The Harrogate Inn, (formerly St George Hotel), and looking ahead, also The Knaresborough Inn (formerly The Dower House) and The Ripon Inn (formerly Ripon Spa Hotel) when they reopen later this year after major renovations.

The Welcome Inn promotion includes a range of delicious dishes from inn menus, including a range of pub classics including fish and chips and hearty pies.

The Harrogate Inn, (formerly St George Hotel) is part of a new free dinner offer by The Inn Collection group across the north. (Picture The Inn Collection)

So successful has its Welcome Inn promotion been so far, that the northern-based pub with rooms company owned by The Harris Family Trusts and supported with banking from OakNorth Bank, is reporting a surge in booking numbers, with more than 800 room nights booked so far.

Discussing the free dinner offer, head of marketing for The Inn Collection Group, Louise Harris, said: “With so many sites relaunching after massive refurbishments this year, we wanted to make sure those staying with us first at these Inns could enjoy our full experience.

“With budgets still being pinched by the rising cost of living, we felt the best way to do that was to include a dinner allowance for guests booking bed and breakfast stays so they could indulge in dinner as well during their stay.

“Our kitchens serve up a fantastic range of dishes making use of fresh ingredients and the skills of our talented chefs so to see so many people enjoying their efforts alongside the new look and feel of these new-look properties is very pleasing."

The added-value offer will run for the rest of the year.

The Inn Collection group is keen to stress that the free dinner component of the Welcome Inn offer is a £20 pp allocation, spend over and above that value is chargeable.

The free dinner component is available each night of a stay