New pledge to back Harrogate’s 'future prosperity' in visitor economy as council accesses new funds

The council’s corporate director of community development, Nic Harne said the town was ideally placed to to take advantage of the benefits of initiatives such as the recently created York and North Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership and the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

“Harrogate is recognised across the country and beyond as a jewel in North Yorkshire’s crown, a place not only to do business, but a base to experience the best in events and festivals," said Mr Harne.

“Thanks to the hard work of those who work in business and the visitor economy, allied to the knowhow of our economic development and tourism teams, the town is well-placed to exploit future opportunities.”

Major economic boost to hotels and bars in Harrogate - The audience awaits the start of an event at the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival. (Picture Harrogate International Festivals)

Despite the cost of living crisis and the linger after-affects of the pandemic, figures from Visit North Yorkshire, the region’s destination management organisation, show that hotel occupancy in 2023 was up 10 per cent to 78.7 per cent when compared with the previous year and revenue per room up 15 per cent to £73.55.

That positive feeling is reflected in the confidence of people at the heart of Harrogate's arts world and visitor economy.

The chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, Sharon Canavar, pointed to the fact that, last year, the arts charity delivered 100 events which attracted more than 90,000 people.

“Tourism and live events are incredibly important to Harrogate,” she said.

Visitor economy asset for Harrogate: The annual Carnival which celebrates the diversity, costumes, colours, sounds and flavours from the four corners of the world. (Picture Harrogate International Festivals)

"From Spiegeltent, a unique pop-up, mirrored venue to the world-renowned Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, Carnival to community events, there is a host of live events that drive footfall to our town, booking hotel rooms and spending in the local economy.

“We buy more than 1,500 hotel bedrooms in the town from the Harrogate International Festivals office alone for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in July, with many more of our visitors booking independently into a host of bed and breakfasts and private accommodation.

“The spend for this event alone is huge; bars, restaurants and shops are full and the feedback we receive from retail is incredibly positive.”

The HIF boss also highlighted the popularity of another of its events – the BEAM, a free light festival, which attracted large crowds last weekend to Harrogate town centre.

North Yorkshire Council was allocated £16.9 million to spend on programmes and projects across the county as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Through this, Harrogate-based Cause UK received a grant which will help grow its business delivering high-impact PR and marketing services to good causes and ethical businesses.

The company was supported by North Yorkshire Council’s growth manager, Michaela Young, who is based in Harrogate.

The money will part fund a new film production service, bolstering its existing film and digital offer for clients, as well as towards an upgraded Cause UK website.

Cause UK managing director, Clair Challenor-Chadwick, said: “We are incredibly excited about what this year will bring and couldn’t think of a better place in which to be based.

“Harrogate is a brand in itself – as evidenced by the likes of Harrogate Spring Water and Bettys and Taylors. It is synonymous with quality."

Harrogate Chamber of Commerce says the town has an incredible range of assets to attract visitors.

