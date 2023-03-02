New owners unveil change of names for historic hotels in Harrogate and Ripon

The Inn Collection Group has confirmed the details around new identities of Harrogate’s Hotel St George and The Ripon Spa Hotel based on the history of place:

The Harrogate Inn which will be reopening later this summer.

The Ripon Inn will be the new name for the Edwardian property, which was acquired by the group in June 2021.

The refurbishment at The Harrogate Inn will see six new bedrooms added on the ground floor as well as a complete transformation of the venue’s hospitality spaces, providing attractive and comfortable drinking and dining facilities both internally and externally, with new jobs being created across both site.

Serving food and drink all day, every day, The Inn Collection Group stays true to its pub roots offering great ales, good food, an inviting atmosphere, and warm welcomes.

As for The Ripon Inn, the 43-bedroom premises rems - which is set in six acres of gardens – has been closed to guests since July 2020 and is currently undergoing a construction programme which is seeing the hotel undergo extensive internal and external works.

Once complete, the refurbished guest accommodation at The Ripon Inn will be varied and will provide a mix of double, twin and family bedrooms, accessible rooms, suites, and dog friendly rooms.

The Inn Collection Group’s marketing manager Zoe Cooper said: “We’re excited to confirm the new identity of The Ripon Inn and The Harrogate Inn.

“As with the new names we have unveiled for other sites recently, including The Knaresborough Inn, we have looked to embrace the history of the wider area and we hope the new look will create a talking point that serves as a link to the past while the site embarks on an exciting future,” said Zoe.

“With both sites we have adopted the name of the locale for the property, which allows us to introduce its setting more easily for potential visitors who may be considering a stay, allowing them to look further into what all these fantastic places have to offer."

In keeping with the brand style for the Newcastle-based pub with rooms company, both hotels have had a new coat of arms created that embrace iconography synonymous with the locations in which they are sited.

For The Harrogate Inn’s new identity, the coat of arms includes nods to the town’s original coat of arms, together with the white rose of Yorkshire, as well as a lion ‘passant’ taken from the borough council’s arms and a pair of griffins taken from the crest of the Slingsby family, who were instrumental in discovering Harrogate’s first spa waters more than 300 years ago.

For The Ripon Inn, the crest includes references to the historical coat of arms of the Earl and Marquess or Ripon, the Ripon horn in recognition of the incredible history of Wakemen and Hornblowers and a stylised illustration of Ripon Cathedral and its Early English gothic West front, dating back to 1220.

The Inn Collection Group is a leading pub with rooms company owned by The Harris Family Trusts and supported with banking from OakNorth Bank.