Leading hotel near Harrogate unveils ice baths in new Nordic Spa Garden with temperatures of 0°c

Luxury hotel Grantley Hall, located near Harrogate and Ripon, is to launch a lovely new Nordic Spa Garden with bespoke ice baths from industry-leading ice bath brand, Brass Monkey – plus an outdoor steam sauna.

Designed to provide a refreshing and invigorating experience, the gorgeous new space will provide guests with a unique and authentic spa experience, complete with stunning views of the surrounding countryside, offering the perfect place to unwind and de-stress all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian McGraffin, Spa & Wellness Manager at Grantley Hall, said: "We are thrilled to be elevating our award-winning spa offering with these new facilities.

Luxury hotel Grantley Hall, located near Harrogate and Ripon, is to launch a new Nordic Spa Garden with bespoke ice baths from industry-leading ice bath brand, Brass Monkey.

"We have worked hard to create a relaxing outdoor area that not only looks beautiful but also provides guests with a range of health benefits.

"We are confident that our guests will love the ice baths and outdoor sauna in our new Nordic Spa Garden."

Residents and day spa guests of Grantley Hall can now experience the health benefits of cold-water immersion therapy in a serene and tranquil countryside setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ice-cold water helps to reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and boost the immune system.

The bespoke outdoor steam sauna, on the other hand, boasts scenic views of the grounds and outdoor hydrotherapy pool.