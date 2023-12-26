It's Twixmas! Best events across Yorkshire between Christmas and New Year

Nothing screams limbo more than the days between Christmas and New Year.

Scarborough's annual New Year's Day Dip attracts scores of participants

From beautiful winter walks to the Christmas attractions staying open for ‘Twixmas’, here’s our guide to the best things to do between Christmas and New Year in Yorkshire.

Flamingo Land, Malton

While Flamingo Land’s rides may be closed for the winter, their fantastic zoo is still open between Christmas and New Year, making for the perfect family day out.

