It's Twixmas! Best events across Yorkshire between Christmas and New Year

Nothing screams limbo more than the days between Christmas and New Year.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 26th Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT
Scarborough's annual New Year's Day Dip attracts scores of participantsScarborough's annual New Year's Day Dip attracts scores of participants
From beautiful winter walks to the Christmas attractions staying open for ‘Twixmas’, here’s our guide to the best things to do between Christmas and New Year in Yorkshire.

Flamingo Land, Malton

While Flamingo Land’s rides may be closed for the winter, their fantastic zoo is still open between Christmas and New Year, making for the perfect family day out.

Winter at Flamingo Land sees a number of fun animal exhibits alongside keeper talks, where guests can see how the animals live day-to-day and learn much more about their species. Find out more here. Flamingo Land, Kirby Misperton, Malton, YO17 6UX.

