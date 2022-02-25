IN PICTURES: Yorkshire landmarks you must visit

There’s a reason why Yorkshire is so renowned for its landscape – it’s because it’s home to some of the most stunning places in the world.
1. Best views
he East Yorkshire coastline has plenty of natural wonders, and Flamborough Head is one of the finest. Nestled between Filey and Bridlington, it looks out into the North Sea, offering up incredible rock formations, including a captivating arch, and beautiful white cliffs that go all the way up to Bempton
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Best views
Spurn Point is one of Yorkshire’s best-kept natural secrets – it’s a sand spit at the tip of the eastern coast that doubles up as a nature reserve and becomes an island at high tide. Head over when the tide’s out and you’ll be able to enjoy incredible views across the water, with two lighthouses adding to the splendour of what is already a delightful coastal spot.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Best views
Malham Tarn is the highest lake anywhere in England, which is quite something in itself, but that’s not the only reason to pay a visit to Malham Tarn. It’s also an amazing place to witness the beauty of Yorkshire – head to the top of the hill for sensational vistas of the water. It flows underground to the equally impressive Malham Cove where it becomes a source for the River Aire
4. Best views
The Hole of Horcum, one of the most spectacular features in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park, is a huge natural amphitheatre 400 feet deep and more than half a mile across
Photo: James Hardisty