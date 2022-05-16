In pictures: Where your dog is welcome

It can be difficult to find places to visit and eat that allow dogs, let alone welcome them as much as their human companions. Dog-friendly holiday provider Canine Cottages has crunched the TripAdvisor data to find the most dog-friendly places to go in Yorkshire. Based on the percentage of reviews on TripAdvisor suggesting a place was dog-friendly, they found the most dog-friendly beaches, places to visit, pubs and cafes across the county.
1. Fraisthorpe Beach
Finding a beach where your hounds can roam freely isn’t always easy, due to different seasonal restrictions applying to various beaches. Luckily, TripAdvisor users have come to the rescue and suggested that the most dog-friendly beaches in Yorkshire are ...
1 Mappleton Beach, East Riding.
2 Fraisthorpe Beach, Fraisthorpe, East Riding.
3 Cayton Bay Beach, North Yorkshire.
4 Saltburn Beach, North Yorkshire.
5 Filey Beach, North Yorkshire.
2. Robin Hoods Bay
6 Sandsend Beach, Whitby, North Yorkshire.
7 Robin Hoods Bay Beach, North Yorkshire.
8 Hornsea Beach, East Riding.
9 Bridlington North Beach, East Riding.
3. Scarborough Beach
10 Scarborough Beach, North Yorkshire.
4. Oakwell Hall and Country Park
If a day at the beach isn’t for you, the other top dog-friendly places to visit for a day out are...
1 Oakwell Hall and Country Park, Birstall, West Yorkshire.
2 Guisborough Forest, Guisborough, North Yorkshire.
3 RSPB St Aidan’s Nature Park, Leeds, West Yorkshire.