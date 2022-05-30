IN PICTURES: LEGOLAND Discovery Birmingham's miniature platinum jubilee celebration

After taking to the throne in 1952, Her Majesty has ‘built’ an extraordinary legacy, serving not only the UK but the masses of countries throughout the Commonwealth. As such, the residents of LEGOLAND Discovery Centre have decided to mark her Platinum Jubilee with a party like no other.
Taking to the streets of MINILAND Birmingham, a mini figure of Queen Elizabeth II can be spotted waving with the rest of her royal family from the balcony, as her Jubilee carriage and mini figures parade the streets in her honour.
With foot guards marching, 350 patriots waving the nation’s flag, streets lined with bunting, reporters on hand and secret service officers watching nearby, it’s an image sure to see replicated in real life throughout the bank holiday weekend.
LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham’s MINILAND features many of the city’s iconic buildings, from the Bullring to the world’s smallest Primark and now for the first time has its very own regal procession
Michelle Thompson, master model builder at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham, said: “We are all so looking forward to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. "Her Majesty has been an amazing role model to the country over her 70 years on the throne."
