The most romantic and unique places to stay in the Yorkshire Dales and the Harrogate District, according to Coolstays.The most romantic and unique places to stay in the Yorkshire Dales and the Harrogate District, according to Coolstays.
IN PICTURES: 14 of the most romantic escapes to kick the winter blues in and around Harrogate according to Coolstays

Check out these 14 unique retreats promising to restore the romance for those feeling under the weather this winter.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

These stunning stays offer romance, luxury, and relaxation with a variety of rural cottages, town houses, and unique log cabins.

Venues offer hot tubs with panoramic countryside views, log fires, idyllic gardens, stylish interiors, and dream locations, all worthy of taking that much needed weekend away.

All those listed are available with Coolstays, with some now offering last minute winter deals worth taking advantage of.

Check out these 14 stunning properties at: https://www.coolstays.com

Igluhuts at Waingates Farm Huts is located in Roecliffe, just outside Boroughbridge, near Ripon. Romantic wooden cabin with a hot tub, king-sized bed, and a private garden.

1. Igluhuts at Waingates Farm Huts, Roecliffe

Igluhuts at Waingates Farm Huts is located in Roecliffe, just outside Boroughbridge, near Ripon. Romantic wooden cabin with a hot tub, king-sized bed, and a private garden. Photo: Coolstays

Big Apple & Wild Cherry is located in Ripon. One of the most luxurious stays for larger gatherings. Local artist David Stead's depictions of the Yorkshire landscapes decorate the property.

2. Big Apple & Wild Cherry

Big Apple & Wild Cherry is located in Ripon. One of the most luxurious stays for larger gatherings. Local artist David Stead's depictions of the Yorkshire landscapes decorate the property. Photo: Coolstays

The Converted Barn Yorkshire is located in Beckwithshaw, outside Harrogate just 3-4 miles from the Great Yorkshire Showground. Perfect for those looking to explore the Yorkshire Dales.

3. The Converted Barn Yorkshire, Beckwithshaw

The Converted Barn Yorkshire is located in Beckwithshaw, outside Harrogate just 3-4 miles from the Great Yorkshire Showground. Perfect for those looking to explore the Yorkshire Dales. Photo: Coolstays

Royal Parade Apartments is located in the heart of Harrogate and is perfect for those looking for a romantic weekend away within walking distance of bars and restaurants.

4. Royal Parade Apartments, Harrogate

Royal Parade Apartments is located in the heart of Harrogate and is perfect for those looking for a romantic weekend away within walking distance of bars and restaurants. Photo: Coolstays

