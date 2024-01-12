IN PICTURES: 14 of the most romantic escapes to kick the winter blues in and around Harrogate according to Coolstays
Check out these 14 unique retreats promising to restore the romance for those feeling under the weather this winter.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
These stunning stays offer romance, luxury, and relaxation with a variety of rural cottages, town houses, and unique log cabins.
Venues offer hot tubs with panoramic countryside views, log fires, idyllic gardens, stylish interiors, and dream locations, all worthy of taking that much needed weekend away.
All those listed are available with Coolstays, with some now offering last minute winter deals worth taking advantage of.
Check out these 14 stunning properties at: https://www.coolstays.com
