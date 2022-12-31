Here are 11 of the best reasons to stay in Yorkshire

Hutton-le-Hole is one of the prettiest villages in Yorkshire

To help you find the best spots in God’s Own County to visit this year, travel experts Gorgeous Cottages have used their local holiday knowledge to highlight some of Yorkshire’s most beautiful places.

Here are eight of the most beautiful places in Yorkshire to visit this year:

Malham CoveThis huge curved amphitheatre of rock in the Yorkshire Dales National Park features limestone pavements, a tumbling waterfall and spectacular views from the top. It was also used as a filming location for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

Runswick Bay on the North Yorkshire coast

Sutton BankThe view from Sutton Bank was said to be the finest in England by Yorkshire vet James Herriott and you can look out over the Vale of York and the glacial Gormire Lake from this dramatic escarpment in the Hambleton Hills.

Studley Royal ParkThis UNESCO World Heritage Site features the ancient atmospheric ruins of Fountains Abbey ruins and a gorgeous water garden with secret statues and glistening ponds which has remained largely unchanged since the 18th century.

Hutton-le-HoleNot only is Hutton-le-Hole nestled amongst the heather-clad grouse moorland of the North York Moors National Park, but you’ll find a stream running through the middle of the village green and sheep happily grazing on the grass.

Runswick BayThis pretty horse-shoe-shaped coastal cove has a small sandy beach that’s sheltered from the wind by the surrounding cliffs. Distinctive red-roofed fishing cottages seemingly cling to the side of the cliff and you can wander along winding traffic-free streets

Spurn PointThis long, narrow peninsula lies between the North Sea and the Humber Estuary, with sand and shingle beaches on both sides. The site is a Yorkshire Wildlife Trust nature reserve and a wonderful spot for birdwatching, with four special hides available.

Falling FossOne of Yorkshire’s most magical waterfalls, Falling Foss is hidden within a beautiful tea garden that’s on the edge of the North York Moors close to Whitby. Follow a woodland trail to get to the falls alongside the May Beck stream that’s ideal for even the littlest feet to dip their toes in.

