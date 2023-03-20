News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate tourism bingo: How many of Trip Advisor's top 20 tourism attractions have you experienced?

To celebrate English National Tourism Week 2023, we thought it would be fun to see how many of our town’s wonderful attractions you have actually sampled yourself as a resident here in Harrogate.

By Matt Reeder
Published 20th Mar 2023, 18:24 GMT

The Top 20 Tourism attractions, according to Trip Advisor have been listed below and your task is to tick off those that you have visited… be it seeing a show, taking a stroll or enjoying a pint.

Such is the diversity of the list, we feel sure that only true Harrogatonians will be able to tick off all 20.

Let us know how you get on in the Facebook comments section.

It is time to play Harrogate tourism bingo. How many of these top places have you visited? We don't think anyone will have done them all...

1. Harrogate Tourism Bingo

It is time to play Harrogate tourism bingo. How many of these top places have you visited? We don't think anyone will have done them all... Photo: Gerard Binks


The Turkish Baths.

2. Harrogate Tourism Bingo

The Turkish Baths. Photo: Simon Hulme


The Valley Gardens.

3. Harrogate Tourism Bingo

The Valley Gardens. Photo: Gerard Binks


The Royal Pump Room Museum.

4. Harrogate Tourism Bingo

The Royal Pump Room Museum. Photo: Gerard Binks


