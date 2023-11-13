Christmas market is heading to Ripley Castle - this is when and what's on offer

The Ingilby family, whose home is at Ripley Castle, are continuing a tradition of supporting local artisans, with a new monthly market in its castle grounds.

Real Markets at Ripley Castle on Sunday December 10 will feature a special visitor from the North Pole and carols from local school children. Visitors can make a day of it and enjoy a walk in the beautiful setting, with free access to Ripley Castle's grounds and gardens on market day. Dogs on leads are welcome too

Real Markets, whose mission is to champion local, specialist, and independent producers and makers, has brought its newest free monthly market to Ripley throughout the year, with a Christmas market next month.

Sir Thomas Ingilby said: “The Ingilby family has been supporting local artisan craftspeople at Ripley for more than 700 years – and still do today, noticeably through the Just Makers shop opposite the Castle Tearooms.”

One of Yorkshire’s leading attractions, Ripley Castle has been through a plague, a renaissance, enlightenment, and industrial revolution. The Ingilby family has occupied the castle for more than 800 years.

Nine of the eleven known conspirators of the Gunpowder Plot were close relations or associates of the Ingilby Family. ‘Trooper’ Jane Ingilby held Oliver Cromwell prisoner overnight in the castle’s library after the Battle of Marston Moor.

This rich history has inspired local produce, including beer.

Sir Thomas said: “A 1684 recipe for a beer discovered in the then head housekeeper, Mrs Elizabeth Eden’s manuscript recipe book, was given to the local Daleside Brewery in Starbeck and sold by them as ‘Crackshot’ in honour of ‘Trooper Jane’ Ingleby.”

The family also supports local craft and heritage skills. “Two of our employees – one of them an Ingilby – are apprentice trained cabinet makers who restore the castle’s furniture and design and create fantastic new designs.

“Every Christmas we continue this artisanal tradition in our Secret Santa gift-giving, which requires the extended family to produce a Christmas present with their own fair hands,” said he said

Last year’s gifts included a home-baked brioche loaf, an embroidery stitched by then 99-year-old ‘Granny’ (she has subsequently passed aged 100), home-made fine-cut marmalade, a multiple candle holder made from a beer barrel, a picture of the castle on a laser-engraved glass jug, wild Ripley garlic pesto sauce and assorted knitwear. They were all made with love and meant so much more to the chosen recipient.”

Lucy Allen, director of Real Markets, said: “We hope our special Christmas market brings a little magic in this fairy tale setting. We’re thrilled that our specially curated local market will continue to be in the castle grounds next year too”

The Real Markets Christmas market at Ripley Castle is on Sunday December 10 from 10am to 3pm. Admission is free.