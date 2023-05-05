Ragnar crowning the King or Queen of the North at Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland (photo: Stuart Boulton)

Based on Bamburgh’s royal past over the centuries and the monarchs who have called the Castle home or visited the village, events will be running at the iconic coastal fortress inspired by kings from the Saxon Kingdom of Northumbria right through to King Charles III.

Starting with the 6th century, King Oswald is in the Castle with his army of followers in the form of the brilliant Acle Re-enactors. Visitors are invited to step back in time to 633 when Bamburgh was a royal citadel and home to the Kings of Northumbria. King Oswald will be looking for volunteers to train as his warriors - but are you brave enough to fight for King and country?

Rule from on high and have a coronation of your own and be crowned King or Queen of the north, 150 feet above the shore on the Castle's Throne - a replica of the throne Saxon warriors once swore allegiance to the King in medieval times - see the original throne inside the Castle Staterooms.

A giant sand art design will be created on Bamburgh Beach to mark the Coronation. Volunteers are welcome to help create the design

History lovers and fans of The Last Kingdom and newly released feature length special Seven Kings Must Die, will know Bamburgh Castle is the real Bebbanburg and Uhtred the Bold was once its ruler. Coronation special 'Follow in the Footsteps of Uhtred' tours with Ragnar the Viking will be taking place over the weekend. Tours includes entry into the Castle grounds and Staterooms where an exclusive The Last Kingdom exhibition with new interpretation of costumes and props can be seen. Visitors can ascend and sit on the famous Wessex Throne where monarchs in the series were crowned.

Princes and princesses can pit their skills at the Uhtred Warrior School with Ragnar where they will learn warrior techniques including sword training and finding out who has the loudest battle cry.

Historian and Bamburgh Castle expert Carol Griffiths will be giving fascinating talks about the monarchs who've influenced the Castle over the centuries. Talks are included free with general admission on May 7 and 9.

The Royal family are famous for their love of horses – and Shetland pony Marley will be trotting in to the Castle to meet visitors on May 7 and 8.

And crowning the activities on May 7 will be a community sand art event. Bamburgh Castle has teamed up with sand artist Claire Eason of Soul 2 Sand to create a giant commemorative artwork on the beach beneath the castle, which the then Prince of Wales visited in 2012.

Bamburgh Castle visitor services manager Karen Larkin said: “We are excited to be making our own unique piece of history to celebrate the Coronation of his Majesty the King.

“His Royal Highness is a lifetime enthusiast and champion for the environment. What could be more spectacular than an extraordinary tribute to him etched into the shore here on the magnificent Northumberland coast. It will be the most incredible sight to see.

“We’d love people to join us and be involved in Bamburgh Castle’s tribute to this historic occasion with a piece of art that will go down in history. Be a part of it either by joining Claire to rake the design – or by watching and photographing the artwork from the Castle as history is created beneath you.

“Places to volunteer to make the artwork are free but limited. These are being allocated on a first-come basis via pre-booked sessions between noon and 2pm. Anyone who would like to take part should visit the Castle website for details.”

Karen added: “Bamburgh has a special connection with monarchs over the centuries. Where better to come to celebrate the Coronation Weekend than by following in the footsteps of Kings and Queens to Bamburgh and to enjoy a day out fit for a King and his Queen Consort.

The Coronation celebrations and royal theme will continue at Bamburgh Castle with a special ‘Meet the Author’ audience event with Annie Garthwaite on Friday May 12 at 11am. Annie’s debut novel Cecily is a is a Sunday Times and Times 'Top Pick' and a Waterstones Best Book.

This astonishing story plunges you into the blood and exhilaration of the Wars of the Roses and reimagines the life of Cecily, Duchess of York – mother of Kings, wife and shrewd political player. Bamburgh Castle became the first Castle in England to fall to gunpowder during the Wars of the Roses. A special tour will follow Annie's talk.