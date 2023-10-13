8 of Yorkshire most haunted places
Yorkshire spectral sightings include:
30 East Drive, Pontefract
This is considered the most haunted house in Yorkshire according to online searches.
The first occupants who have reported any supposed paranormal activity were the Pritchard family; they initially tried to ignore the entity, but when the ‘malevolent spirit’ is thought to have started to harm their daughter.
A poltergeist is said to live at 30 East Drive and with its constant paranormal activity and violent resident ghost sightings, the house has been dubbed by Yvette Fieldings of Most Haunted as the scariest place she has ever been to.