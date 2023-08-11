8 of the most beautiful places to stay in Yorkshire

The village of Hutton le Hole in North Yorkshire

Here are 8 of the most beautiful places to visit in Yorkshire:

Malham CoveThe huge curved amphitheatre of rock in the Yorkshire Dales National Park features limestone pavements, a tumbling waterfall and spectacular views from the top.

It was also used as a filming location for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

Where to stay: Chance's Well, a two-bedroom holiday cottage with private hot tub and feature glass-covered well in the characterful living room.

Sutton Bank

The view from Sutton Bank was said to be the finest in England by Yorkshire vet James Herriott.

You can look out over the Vale of York and the glacial Gormire Lake from the dramatic escarpment in the Hambleton Hills.

Where to stay: Tickleberry Cottage, a romantic retreat with a hot tub and views across to the famous White Horse of Kilburn landmark.

Studley Royal Park, near Ripon

Thie UNESCO World Heritage Site features the ancient atmospheric ruins of Fountains Abbey and a gorgeous water garden with secret statues and glistening ponds which has remained largely unchanged since the 18th century.

Where to stay: The Blue House, an eight-bedroom country house with large gardens and a games barn for extended family gatherings.

Hutton-le-Hole

Not only is Hutton-le-Hole nestled amongst the heather-clad grouse moorland of the North York Moors National Park, but you will find a stream running through the middle of the village green and sheep happily grazing on the grass.

Where to stay: Swaswara, a dog-friendly cottage for two with tennis courts, croquet lawn and a billiards room in the grounds.

Runswick Bay

The pretty horse-shoe-shaped coastal cove has a small sandy beach that’s sheltered from the wind by the surrounding cliffs. Distinctive red-roofed fishing cottages seemingly cling to the side of the cliff and you can wander down winding traffic-free streets to admire the view.

Where to stay: Waverley House, a Grade II coastal retreat that's less than 100 yards from the sea in nearby Staithes.

Spurn Point

The long, narrow peninsula lies between the North Sea and the Humber Estuary, with sand and shingle beaches on both sides.

The site is a Yorkshire Wildlife Trust nature reserve and a wonderful spot for birdwatching, with four special hides available.

Where to stay: Wishing Well Lodge, a dog-friendly holiday home with two en-suite bedrooms, a hot tub and secure wraparound gardens.

Falling Foss

One of Yorkshire’s most magical waterfalls, Falling Foss is hidden within a beautiful tea garden that’s on the edge of the North York Moors close to Whitby and Robin Hood's Bay.

Follow a woodland trail to get to the falls alongside the May Beck stream that’s ideal for even the littlest feet to dip their toes in.

Where to stay: Swallow Cottage, a romantic retreat with quirky retro interiors and a stunning moorland location close to Robin Hood's Bay and the coast.

Buttertubs Pass

Winding its way between Swaledale and Wensleydale, Buttertubs Pass is one of the highest road passes in the Yorkshire Dales with spectacular views of the surrounding scenery from its summit near Hawes.

Where to stay: Beckstones House, a historic Grade II listed property that looks out over Gayle Beck and a series of pretty waterfalls.

