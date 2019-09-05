Spirit of Harrogate launches new drinks range to celebrate UCI Road World Championships

Much-loved Harrogate drinks brand, Spirit of Harrogate, has launched a new range of pre-mixed gins in support of the UCI, which comes to the town later this month.

The 'Solo' range will be an Official Supplier of the 2019 UCI Road World Championships running from September 21-29. Spectators can sample the range of refreshing tipples from the tournament's multiple bar venues throughout the week, and from the Spirit of Harrogate experience store on Montpellier Parade. Solo will also be available to purchase in store after the races too.

Solo has been made using award-winning Slingsby Gin and includes Slingsby London Dry with Indian Tonic Water - a signature classic made with locally sourced botanicals.

Attendees can also enjoy Slingsby Rhubarb Gin with Ginger Ale or Elderflower Tonic Water infused with the finest Yorkshire rhubarb or Slingsby Gooseberry Gin mixed with Mediterranean Tonic.

Solo will also launch a ready to serve drink made using the Gin brand’s latest flavour variant Marmalade, complimented with Mediterranean tonic.

Co-Founder of Spirit of Harrogate, Mike Carthy, said: “We’re delighted to be launching our first ready to serve drinks brand and thrilled that Solo will be the Official Supplier for such a prestigious sporting event. We can’t wait to welcome the thousands of attendees and world’s best cyclists to our hometown.

"I’ll certainly be there cheering on the sports men and women who are competing as they race through the heart of Harrogate - with a Solo in hand of course. Solo is something we’ve worked incredibly hard on and we can’t wait for visitors to trial our unique flavours during the event.”