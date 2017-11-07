Social scene: More funds for Harrogate Homeless Charity

Harrogate Homeless Project is set to benefit by more than £2,000 from a fundraising lunch for local businesswomen at the town’s West Park Hotel.

The event was the third annual lunch organised by Lisa O’Reilly of TellOnlyYourBestFriends.co.uk and attracted sponsorship from Rudding Park, Yoozoom Telecom, Ethos Finance and the Schelling Group, as well as the Provenance Inns and Hotels Group which owns the West Park Hotel.

Harrogate Homeless Lunch

Lisa said: “It was fantastic to raise more than £2,000 for the third year running. Over the past three years we have raised over £6,600 for the charity and it is always a great event, with delicious food, excellent service, and a performance by singer Shorrel Jade which had everyone up and dancing.”

Vic Smith-Dunn gave a speech about Harrogate Homeless Project which receives around 200 referrals every year for people seeking shelter and never turns anyone away

It also works with rough sleepers who are unable or unwilling to engage in resettlement, providing support through the Springboard day centre as well as running a severe weather shelter on behalf of Harrogate Borough Council.