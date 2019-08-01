Slingsby celebrates fourth birthday in Harrogate with new limited edition gin

Slingsby Gin will be celebrating its fourth birthday this weekend and it has lots of treats in store for the celebration.

To mark the occasion, the brand will be launching a limited edition Marmalade flavoured gin on Saturday, August 3, with a special event at the Spirit of Harrogate Experience Store on Montpellier Parade.

The gin brand will be hosting Breakfast at Slingsby’s at their store in Harrogate on Saturday (10.30am-5pm). Local gin-lovers who pop in-store on the day will be treated to mini Marmalade G&Ts and Marmalade preserve infused with Slingsby Gin served up on sourdough toast.

The first 30 visitors who purchase a bottle of the limited edition Marmalade gin on the day will also receive their very own complimentary jar of Slingsby Marmalade preserve to take away.

Co-Founder of Spirit of Harrogate Mike Carthy said: “We have come so far in the last four years, and we can’t wait to celebrate in our home town. As we enter our fourth year we are also celebrating hitting our 10 millionth sales milestone and we couldn’t be happier. We’ve seen fantastic growth as a brand with the launch of Rhubarb and Gooseberry which has most recently seen us win five awards in the Gin Masters 2019 competition. We’re extremely proud to be able to keep our Yorkshire roots at the heart of everything we do. And, since we are known for our experimental and unique flavours, what better way to kick off the celebrations than with the launch of our limited-edition Marmalade gin.”

Slingsby suggests serving the gin with Mediterranean tonic and garnishing with a wedge of orange for the ultimate pairing.

The limited-edition Gin is available exclusively from the Spirit of Harrogate experience store.