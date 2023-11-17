Winners revealed for VIP tickets in Harrogate for ultimate festive experience at Country Living Christmas Fair
Running from November 30 to December 3 at Harrogate Convention Centre, we offered readers the chance to win a pair of VIP tickets each to enjoy this festive event in style.
The Country Living Christmas Fair regularly attracts 15,000 across the four-day event which boasts a magical food and drink emporium, hands-on workshops, tailored tasting sessions and a huge array of unique gifts from the UK’s leading crafters, designers and artisans.
A key part of Harrogate’s festive calendar for more than ten years, this year’s fair promises a weather-proof indoor festive experience from sourcing tasty tipples to hearing insights from top chefs sharing seasonal showstopper recipes.
The three winners who correctly answered the question "What iconic venue hosts the Harrogate Country Living Christmas Fair?" were: Susan Shelton, Sue Halmshaw and Pat Clark.
Organisers have been encouraging the region's small businesses, crafters, designers and artisans to exhibit at the Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate.
Some of the businesses announced so far include unique wall art from StavesArt, founded by architecture student Ben Staves, and The Wanda Coyne Collection, by an antiques dealer with an eye for design, offering home accessories inspired by antique prints with botanical, porcelain and zoological themes.
Harrogate’s luxury maternity brand The Mum Collective will be there, as will Harrogate family business, Barkworth Reeve, who offer contemporary country accessories, not to forget jewellery from Knaresborough’s All the Little Things.
Fay Rayner, event director, said: “Country Living is all about the creators, the designers, and makers, from lifestyle businesses built on kitchen tables to well-known brands.
"We’re proud to champion independent producers.
"With newcomer rates starting at £500 this is an incredible opportunity for a small business to create awareness among a new audience of customers and generate sales.
"Yorkshire is famed for its produce and brands built on a strong sense of place, so we’re keen to showcase them in Harrogate."
Country Living magazine has been aimed at readers who love home décor, recipes and country living since 1991.
To book tickets: https://www.countrylivingfair.com/harrogate/