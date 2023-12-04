Totally Christmas: Dazzling shop windows that make Harrogate look so festive are to be honoured at awards night

The winning shops who have helped Harrogate town centre look at its festive best will be recognised this week in the Christmas Window Awards.

It’s the third year running that Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) has partnered with the Rotary Club of Harrogate to organise and judge this essential part of Harrogate’s festive season.

With Harrogate’s retail heart looking its most Christmassy ever, this Thursday night will see those businesses judged to have created the most stunning window displays rewarded in a glittering ceremony at Harrogate’s Crown Hotel.

Rated in different categories based on illumination, innovation and the Spirit of Christmas, last year’s winners included Weetons, West Park Hotel, Bettys and Mama Doreen’s.

Dazzling - The Yorkshire Hotel is just one of many businesses in the running in the Harrogate Christmas Window Awards organised by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) and the Rotary Club of Harrogate.

The annual Christmas Window Competition Awards are credited with playing a major role in making Harrogate sparkle for shoppers and visitors during a crucial time in the business cycle.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager said: “Alongside the Christmas lights, which the BID fully fund, the Christmas Fayre and other attractions in the town, we feel Christmas Shop Window Competition really adds to the Christmas offer and creates a great first impression to both visitors and residents coming into town over the festive period."

Following the awards on Thursday, December 7, Harrogate BID are also excited to extend the invite to a VIP night at the ice rink at Crescent Gardens, with local radio station Your Harrogate, where there will be exclusive access to the ice rink, bar and other attractions.