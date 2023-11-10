Top five 'best sweet shop in UK' accolade for Harrogate confectioners whose toffee The Queen and Dr Who loved

A Harrogate institution in confectionary for nearly 200 years whose fans have included the late Queen and Dr Who has been named in the top five sweet shops in Britain.

The accolade for The Olde Sweet Shop follows a new survey of 2,000 people from across the UK which places The Oldest Sweet Shop in the World in Pateley Bridge in the number one spot.

The famous shop at 29 Montpellier Parade, whose roots go back to 1840 and the creation of Farrah’s first toffees, has one of the largest selections of traditional sweets in the country, stocking more than 200 lines of old fashioned sweets and almost 100 different types of English and Continental chocolate.

In the new list issued by by holidaycottages.co.uk to celebrate the launch of the new Wonka film, Harrogate Olde Sweet Shop is at number five.

Despite its lengthy heritage and quality pedigree, the store has been through several changes over the years.

The original Harrogate Toffee recipe was developed in 1840 by R H Swan, a Baker and Grocer located around Crown Place, opposite the Pump Room.

In 1901, John Farrar Ltd bought retail premises at 7 Royal Parade.

From 1916, it was known as The Fine Chocolate Shop and located at 31 Montpellier Parade.

It sold chocolates and toffees from 1916 to 2004 and was renamed Farrah’s Fine Chocolate Shop in 1997.

In 2004 it moved two doors up the street to larger premises and is now known as The Olde Sweet Shop.

It still stocks Farrar’s toffees which are still made in Harrogate.

In a Dr Who episode broadcast on BBC TV in 1975, the lead character, played by Tom Baker at the time, is shown with a tin of Original Harrogate Toffee.

The top five best “scrumdidlyumptious” sweet shops in the UK as complied by holidaycottages.co.uk

1 The Oldest Sweet Shop in the World, Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire

2 BellyBoos, Norwich, Norfolk

3 The Sweet Hut, Isle of Sheppey, Kent

4 Gordon & Durward, Crieff, Perth & Kinross

5 Farrah’s Olde Sweet Shop, Harrogate, North Yorkshire