The small Harrogate village event that became vital for the whole community at Christmas

A Harrogate village is to bring back its Christmas Gift Fayre to benefit the local community at the time of the cost-of-living crisis.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents of Minskip, nine miles from Harrogate and less than two miles from Boroughbridge, are pulling together for their second Christmas Gift Fayre this Saturday, December 9, following the success of last year’s inaugural event.

The free-to-enter fayre, which will be held in Minskip Village Hall from 1pm to 4pm, will feature a wide range of home-made Christmas gifts, stalls, a tombola and refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debbie Hargreaves, one of the organisers, said: “We were delighted with the reaction to last year’s Christmas Gift Fayre, which involved a couple of months of serious planning.

Full of festive gifts and tasty treats - Residents of Minskip, nine miles from Harrogate and less than two miles from Boroughbridge, are pulling together for their second Christmas Gift Fayre this Saturday. (Picture contributed)

"Our concept was to hold a fair which would benefit the local community in these times of a cost-of-living crisis. It was a great success.

“Christmas can be a financial burden to many, especially this year, so, we are keeping prices as low as possible.”

Last year’s event exceeded organisers’ expectations, raising £950 for the village church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s fayre will see the village’s crafters, makers and bakers create a superb array of items to sell, including Christmas wreaths, table decorations, tree decorations, biscuits, plants, hand-made wooden and knitted toys and much more.

Churchwarden Robert Beaumont said: “The fayre is now an important event in our village calendar.

"The money raised is absolutely vital to our little church, which will be open throughout the afternoon during the event.