The Queen: Which supermarkets and shops are closed in Harrogate for Her Majesty’s funeral?

Some stores will be closed on the day of the state funeral, held on Monday, September 19 and others will reduce their opening hours for the day.

The government has said that there is "no obligation to suspend business" during the national mourning period.

They added that some businesses "may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral", but added that this would be "at the discretion of individual businesses".

Many supermarkets and shops across Harrogate will close or reduce opening hours for the Queen's funeral next Monday, September 19

Here are a list of supermarkets and shops that are set to close next Monday...

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has confirmed that it will keep its stores shut on Monday, September 19.

In a statement on Twitter, the company said: “In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets, Habitat showrooms and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, September 19.

"This include Groceries Online and all Argos, Habitat and Tu clothing deliveries.

"Our other convenience stores and Petrol Stations will open from 5pm to allow customers to pick up essentials.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and thank everyone for their understanding regarding our supermarket and store closures, and pausing of our delivery services.”

Tesco

Tesco has revealed that its large stores will be closed all day on Monday and its Express stores will be closed until 5pm.

The retailer has also cancelled online orders on the day of the funeral.

Morrisons

Morrisons has announced that their supermarkets will be closed on Monday, September 19 as a mark of respect and so colleagues can pay tribute to Her Majesty.

They have also confirmed that their petrol stations will be closed until 5pm.

Asda

Asda has stated that all their stores will be closed until 5pm on Monday, September 19 to allow customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of Her Majesty.

They have also confirmed that they will not be offering any online delivery slots on the day of the funeral.

Asda are currently in the process of contacting customers with slots booked to rearrange their delivery.

Aldi

Aldi will close all of their stores across the United Kingdom on Monday, September 19.

In a statement on Twitter, the company said: “As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday, September 19 to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Lidl

Lidl has confirmed it will close all its stores across the United Kingdom on the day of the funeral.

In a statement on Twitter, the company said: “In honour of Her Majesty and to allow our colleagues to pay their respects, we will be closing all of our stores across England, Scotland and Wales on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

“Thank you to everyone for your understanding.”

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer will close all of its stores and pause its delivery services for the Queen’s funeral.

Waitrose

Waitrose has confirmed that it will close all of its stores on Monday, September 19.

Co-op

Co-op stores will be closed until 5pm on Monday.

In a statement on their website, the company said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen and offer our sincere condolences to The Royal Family.

"As a mark of respect our stores will be closed on Monday, September 19 until 5pm.”

Primark

Primark has stated that it will shut all 191 of its high street stores on Monday, September 19 and will reopen as normal on Tuesday, September 20.

Poundland

Poundland will close all its stores acrosss the United Kingdom on the day of the funeral to allow colleagues to pay their respects.

Bettys

Bettys have announced that they will close on Monday, September 19 to remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement on their website, Bettys said: “On Monday, September 19, Bettys Café Tea Rooms will be closed as we remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“On all other up and coming days before the funeral and after the funeral our opening hours will be as normal."

Fodder - Farm Shop and Cafe

Fodder Farm Shop, Cafe, and Fodder on the Hoof will be closed on Monday, September 19.

They will reopen at 9am on Tuesday, September 20.

Crimple

The Food Hall, Bar and Kitchen, Garden Centre and Gift Shop at Crimple will be closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

In a statement on their website, the company said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Our thoughts are with the royal family and the entire nation during this time.

"Out of respect, we will be closed all day on Monday, September 19.”

They will reopen at 8am on Tuesday, September 20.

Hoopers Department Store

Hoopers have announced that they will close all of their department stores across the United Kingdom on Monday, September 19, including the store in Harrogate.

In a statement on their website, Hoopers said: “We will continue to pay our respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by closing for the State Funeral on Monday, September 19.