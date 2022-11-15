The Christmas season begins at Stockeld Park with incredible £100k light show

The Christmas season is about to begin at Stockeld Park family fun park between Harrogate and Wetherby with a £100k light show.

Stockeld Park, a pioneer of outdoor Christmas light shows in Yorkshire, has pushed the boat out on the lake within its Enchanted Forest to provide a new and improved one-of-a-kind projection light show costing more than £100,000.

The family-friendly attraction, located between Harrogate and Wetherby, will see magical mystical and ethereal figures appear as if by magic, floating over the lake water, as dazzling lights dance to the music, and incredible projections light up the sky.

Peter and Susie Grant, owners of Stockeld Park near Spofforth, said that it was the theme park’s most spectacular light show yet, of which all involved should be justly proud.

“Anybody can come to enjoy the illuminations, young or old, with or without children, and they are perfect for romantic evenings in our quieter times which tend to be Monday to Thursday in November and early December,” said Peter.

Other features new to Stockeld Park’s Enchanted Forest for this year are some fantastical illuminated installations comprising giant butterflies, jackalopes, phoenixes and griffins.

The new lighting projection display at Stockeld Park follows a program of major investment in the park which saw the opening this summer of Stockeld’s newest creation, the 3.5-million-pound Playhive, a 20,000 square foot one of a kind indoor play centre, with 4 unique interactive play zones, for both adults and children to enjoy.