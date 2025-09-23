Popular free makers market returns to stunning grounds of Ripley Castle near Harrogate

A monthly makers market is coming back to the stunning grounds of Ripley Castle near Harrogate throughout September and October.

Following a break in August, Real Markets will return in the run up to Christmas to celebrate Yorkshire’s finest local and speciality bakers, makers and creators.

The market is always free to attend plus, beautifully positioned in the stunning Ripley Castle Courtyard, visitors can also take advantage of free access to the grounds and gardens on market day too.

The stunning historic venue will play host to over 40 talented traders showcasing Yorkshire talent and produce.

From artists and jewellers to cheesemongers, bakers and candle makers, visitors can find the perfect treat while supporting local talent.

There will also be hot food and drink, plus each market supports a local community initiative.

Despite Ripley Castle Estate being for sale, the Ingilby family who own the Estate are continuing to welcome and support the monthly market, which has become an incredibly popular monthly attraction.

Sara Ingilby said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Real Markets back to Ripley Castle for September and October.

"We know this has become a favourite day for our visitors and it’s wonderful to see the traders filling the castle courtyard with their artisan creations.”

Lucy Allen, from Real Markets, added: “It’s fantastic to be back at Ripley Castle.

"As well as being able to trade in one of the most glorious settings in Yorkshire after a month’s break, our traders can’t wait to see all their regulars and meet new visitors to the estate.

"We can’t wait to be back.”

The team at Real Markets run monthly and special event markets in various locations in Yorkshire including Ilkley, Saltaire, Halifax, Grassington, Harrogate, Leeds, Bradford and Otley.

As well as supporting local and speciality producers, they also give regularly to support community initiatives in their areas.

For more information, visit https://realmarkets.co.uk/