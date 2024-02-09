News you can trust since 1836
New store says it's 'thrilled' to open in Harrogate town centre after seven decades of success in Lake District

A new shop has opened its doors for the first time today in Harrogate town centre.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 9th Feb 2024, 14:51 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 15:03 GMT
Located at 47 Station Parade in Harrogate, George Fisher is a specialist shop respected by outdoors enthusiasts.

Regarded as the Lake District's leading outdoor retailer and one of the UK's leading shops in its field, the Keswick-based store first opened as an independent business in Cumbria in 1957.

Today it is part of the Tiso Group, which anchors JD Sports’ specialist outdoor division.

Opened in Harrogate - Regarded as the Lake District's leading outdoor retailer and one of the UK's leading shops in its field, the Keswick-based George Fisher store first opened as an independent business in Cumbria in 1957. (Picture Graham Chalmers)Opened in Harrogate - Regarded as the Lake District's leading outdoor retailer and one of the UK's leading shops in its field, the Keswick-based George Fisher store first opened as an independent business in Cumbria in 1957. (Picture Graham Chalmers)
Offering everything from camping gear and tents to men's and women's clothing and footwear, it boasts a strong reputation.

Its Keswick shop is also known for offering local advice on walking and hiking win the Lake District.

The new Harrogate posted on FB today: “We are thrilled to share that the George Fisher family has expanded to Harrogate.

"Get geared up for Yorkshire adventures with a trip to our new store.”

