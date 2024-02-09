New store says it's 'thrilled' to open in Harrogate town centre after seven decades of success in Lake District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located at 47 Station Parade in Harrogate, George Fisher is a specialist shop respected by outdoors enthusiasts.

Regarded as the Lake District's leading outdoor retailer and one of the UK's leading shops in its field, the Keswick-based store first opened as an independent business in Cumbria in 1957.

Today it is part of the Tiso Group, which anchors JD Sports’ specialist outdoor division.

Offering everything from camping gear and tents to men's and women's clothing and footwear, it boasts a strong reputation.

Its Keswick shop is also known for offering local advice on walking and hiking win the Lake District.

The new Harrogate posted on FB today: “We are thrilled to share that the George Fisher family has expanded to Harrogate.