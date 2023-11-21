New Harrogate shop is set to open in town centre with focus on 100% natural materials

A new high-quality shop is in the process of hiring staff as it prepares to open in Harrogate in time for Christmas

Piglet in Bed is taking over the position on James Street previously occupied by Mint Velvet.

A believer in the natural comforts of cotton and linen bedding, the shop has built up offices and operations in both the US and UK after its original launch in 2017 from owner Jessica Hanley’s childhood bedroom in West Sussex.

Makers of high quality linen sleepwear and homewares who prides themselves on sustainably-sourced natural materials, Piglet in Bed’s Homeware collection includes a range of accessories and decor.

The new shop - which focuses on natural homeware for ultimate comfort and a modern rustic look – will offer:

Low-maintenance bedding linen bedding

Linen Pyjamas

Sleepwear

Homewear

Table linens

Gifts and accessories