New Harrogate shop is set to open in town centre with focus on 100% natural materials
Piglet in Bed is taking over the position on James Street previously occupied by Mint Velvet.
A believer in the natural comforts of cotton and linen bedding, the shop has built up offices and operations in both the US and UK after its original launch in 2017 from owner Jessica Hanley’s childhood bedroom in West Sussex.
Makers of high quality linen sleepwear and homewares who prides themselves on sustainably-sourced natural materials, Piglet in Bed’s Homeware collection includes a range of accessories and decor.
The new shop - which focuses on natural homeware for ultimate comfort and a modern rustic look – will offer:
Low-maintenance bedding linen bedding
Linen Pyjamas
Sleepwear
Homewear
Table linens
Gifts and accessories
For more information, visit: https://www.pigletinbed.com/