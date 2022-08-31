Little Bird Made announces exciting new venue for artisan market in Knaresborough this weekend

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Saturday (September 3) will see the popular market move to the grounds of Knaresborough Castle for an even bigger and better market than their previous location.

Little Bird Made provide high quality markets with a wide variety of traders and opportunities for local communities to meet together, support local businesses and purchase goods that are not available in the shops.

Jackie Crozier, Managing Director of Little Bird Made, has been working closely with Knaresborough Town Council and Harrogate Borough Council to get the much-loved market moved to the castle grounds.

The Little Bird Made artisan market is moving to the grounds of Knaresborough Castle this weekend

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “We are always looking at ways to improve the markets and we had outgrown our previous location in the Market Place.

"We are grateful to be working with both Councils to find an alternative venue in the Castle grounds, which will allow us the opportunity to continue to grow and develop.

"Both staff are traders are really looking forward to the first market on Saturday and we promise all our customers a great day out when they come to visit us.”

This weekend’s artisan market will feature a wide range of local traders and producers who will sell a variety of arts and crafts, clothing, homeware, jewellery, as well as locally produced food and drink.

Some of the stalls this weekend will include Knaresborough-based Made from Mountains with their art and lifestyle products, Harrogate-based Manth jewellery selling beautiful handmade jewellery, Top Dog Treats, Gazelle Crafts, The Cheesy Living Co. and much more.

The first weekend of the month also means it’s a triple market weekend, with markets setting up in Tadcaster on Friday, Knaresborough on Saturday and the Valley Gardens in Harrogate on Sunday, giving people the opportunity to visit their favourite stall at a location near them.

All of their markets are a great day out for all the family and for more information about Little Bird Made, head to www.littlebirdmade.com