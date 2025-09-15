Le Creuset to bring biggest-ever sale to Harrogate with discounts of up to 60 per cent

Le Creuset has announced the launch of its biggest sale ever, and its first ever event in the North, with Harrogate set to host its popular Factory to Table event later this month.

Following on from its popular Warehouse Sale events, which saw thousands descend on its Andover warehouse last year, queueing for hours for the incredible discounts, Le Creuset has expanded its offering, adding even more products and discounts of up to 60 per cent.

The event at the Great Yorkshire Events Centre on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 September will allow fans to get their hands on premium Le Creuset cookware, collectibles and exclusive pieces at heavily discounted prices.

Following in the footsteps of its hugely successful run in the United States, it comes to the UK offering guests a fully enjoyable experience including a DJ, food and refreshments.

General admission tickets are on sale for £10 and offer access to the event during an allocated time slot.

A spokesperson at Le Creuset UK said: "We are super excited to host our inaugural Factory to Table event in the UK, following years of our fans asking.

"This event allows us to offer great discounts to our loyal customers and help them to grow their Le Creuset collections with exclusive products and colourways.

"We hope it is the beginning of a new tradition for our UK fans.”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/factory-to-table-sale-harrogate-general-admission-tickets-1419366476339?aff=oddtdtcreator