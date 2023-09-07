Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The infamous all-you-can-eat cheese event called Homage2Fromage is to be held at Crimple food hall and cafe.

Family-owned and independent, this Leeds Road-based retail and dining destination located on the way to Pannal on the outskirts of Harrogate will be welcoming the event next Tuesday, September 12 at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homage2Fromage has become famous for creating unique cheese events without formalities or pretensions that celebrate the simple pleasure of cheese.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big cheeses coming to Harrogate - Homage2Fromage was founded in Leeds in 2011 by cheese obsessives Nick Copland and Vickie Rogerson and now operates in cities across the UK. (Picture Homage2Fromage and Richard Walker/ImageNorth)

Founded in Leeds in 2011 by cheese obsessives Nick Copland and Vickie Rogerson, it now operates in cities across the UK bringing together thousands of people to appreciate, celebrate and eat cheese each month.

Such has been the event’s success, there are now Homage2Fromage, cheese clubs in cities across the North and beyond - including Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester and Cambridge.

The night at Crimple in Harrogate will feature eight cheeses – four from Yorkshire and four from Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests will get to tuck into oodles of cheese – and choose their favourites – before they discover what they are.

Nick Copland, co-founder Homage2Fromage said: “We’re obsessed with putting on cheese nights that are full of wonder and excitement with guests leaving full, happy and knowing a little bit more about cheese.

"We pride ourselves on being utterly unpretentious offering a great night out for anyone who loves cheese.