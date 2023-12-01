News you can trust since 1836
Independent northern shop chain to open a new shop in Harrogate town centre

A new shop is to open in Harrogate town centre near WH Smith.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:09 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:09 GMT
Award-winning independent travel agent Althams Travel is now hiring staff in time for the opening of its new branch at Victoria Shopping Centre – which may be as early as next month.

The shop, whose roots go back to 1874 and which includes 31 branches in Lancashire, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, is looking for a branch manager, an assistant and two travel consultants.

To be located at Victoria Shopping Centre on Cambridge Street, the new Althams Travel shop is taking over unit 6, which was formerly occupied by Jessops photography shop.

Althams Travel prides itself on endeavouring to find the best deal available from all leading holiday companies while offering impartial advice to customers.

