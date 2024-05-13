Independent businesses ready to take to stage for return of much-loved Harrogate Celebration of Fashion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Harrogate Celebration of Fashion, hosted by Harrogate Business Improvement District, is set to take over the town next weekend.

The event will be back on the Piazza outside the Victoria Shopping Centre on Saturday (May 18) to highlight the towns retail and fashion offer to both visitors and residents.

With a wide selection of Harrogate retailers taking part, both independent and national, the event promises to be a fantastic celebration of the town’s excellent businesses.

Following feedback from BID member businesses, there will be three cat walks held over the course of the day, displaying outfits in categories including ‘Summer Season’, ‘Activewear’, ‘A Day At The Races’, ‘Harrogate on the High Street’, ‘Prom Season’ and ‘Wedding Season’.

Each walk will display every category in the celebration to ensure nobody misses out on viewing the amazing clothing and accessories.

Not only will there be a range of elegant outfits on show, but in between the walks there will be two showcases from Space, West Park Antiques and Rituals which will wow the crowds as they wait for the models to re-take the stage.

A spokesperson for Victoria Shopping Centre, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Harrogate Celebration of Fashion on the Victoria Shopping Centre Piazza for the second year running.

“The event brings together and celebrates some of Harrogate’s best retail – and it is an event we are so proud to be a part of.

“We have no doubt this year’s event will be another huge success.”