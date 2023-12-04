IN PICTURES: Ripon's nightscape sparkles as city's traders get ready for the Christmas Windows Competition
Take a look at Ripon’s shops gearing up for the annual Christmas Window Competition, 2023.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 4th Dec 2023, 13:40 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 13:43 GMT
The cityscape sparkles under the twinkle of Christmas lights with shops dressing their windows to join in with the festive competition.
The competition, organised by Ripon BID aims to draw attention to the local shops and independent traders in the run up to Christmas in a bid to encourage shoppers to buy from the high street.
Take a look at these 25 images that capture the city at night.
