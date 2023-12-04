News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Ripon's nightscape sparkles as city's traders get ready for the Christmas Windows Competition

Take a look at Ripon’s shops gearing up for the annual Christmas Window Competition, 2023.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 4th Dec 2023, 13:40 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 13:43 GMT

The cityscape sparkles under the twinkle of Christmas lights with shops dressing their windows to join in with the festive competition.

The competition, organised by Ripon BID aims to draw attention to the local shops and independent traders in the run up to Christmas in a bid to encourage shoppers to buy from the high street.

Take a look at these 25 images that capture the city at night.

Pictured: Hayley Metcalfe, Manager, with Tom Grange, Assistant Manager at their Ripon butchers shop.

1. Ripon traders at Christmas

Pictured: Hayley Metcalfe, Manager, with Tom Grange, Assistant Manager at their Ripon butchers shop. Photo: James Hardisty

Pictured: The Greenhouse on North Street with an especially elegant and festive window display.

2. Christmas window displays, Ripon.

Pictured: The Greenhouse on North Street with an especially elegant and festive window display. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Pictured: Eastwick on North Street will be drawing shoppers in with this warm and festive window display.

3. Christmas window displays, Ripon

Pictured: Eastwick on North Street will be drawing shoppers in with this warm and festive window display. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Pictured: The Ripon Bookshop on Westgate shows just how busy Ripon's traders are dressing windows for the competition.

4. Ripon Christmas Windows Displays

Pictured: The Ripon Bookshop on Westgate shows just how busy Ripon's traders are dressing windows for the competition. Photo: James Hardisty

