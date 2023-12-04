Take a look at Ripon’s shops gearing up for the annual Christmas Window Competition, 2023.

The cityscape sparkles under the twinkle of Christmas lights with shops dressing their windows to join in with the festive competition.

The competition, organised by Ripon BID aims to draw attention to the local shops and independent traders in the run up to Christmas in a bid to encourage shoppers to buy from the high street.

Take a look at these 25 images that capture the city at night.

1 . Ripon traders at Christmas Pictured: Hayley Metcalfe, Manager, with Tom Grange, Assistant Manager at their Ripon butchers shop. Photo: James Hardisty

2 . Christmas window displays, Ripon. Pictured: The Greenhouse on North Street with an especially elegant and festive window display. Photo: Natasha Audsley

3 . Christmas window displays, Ripon Pictured: Eastwick on North Street will be drawing shoppers in with this warm and festive window display. Photo: Natasha Audsley

4 . Ripon Christmas Windows Displays Pictured: The Ripon Bookshop on Westgate shows just how busy Ripon's traders are dressing windows for the competition. Photo: James Hardisty