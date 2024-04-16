Harrogate's only independent record shop to open at 8am for Record Store Day with vinyl rarities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in its 30th year, the annual event on April 20 will see independent stores across the UK offer an incredible range of never before released, limited edition vinyl, including titles from Blur, Olivia Dean, Young Fathers, Sinéad O'Connor, Talking Heads, Laufey, Paramore, Pulp, The 1975 and more.

In Harrogate, where queues of music fans have gathered on the pavement in the wee small hours in past years, P&C Music has been taking part in the national event since 2012.

Its long-standing owner, Peter Robinson admits RDS can be a challenge but it is an exciting one.

Harrogate indie record shop P&C Music's long-standing owner, Peter Robinson is looking forward to this Saturday's RDS. (Picture contributed)

“It’s a challenge as each shop has to decide what to stock and none of is on sale or return.

"We strive to meet the expectations of our returning customers and provide the best possible experience for newcomers.

"It’s our hope that they’ll become regulars too”.

"This year, which is the 30th anniversary of RDS, there are over 270 shops involved and very few copies of each product!”

For RDS 2024 taking place this Saturday, there will be more than 400 releases.

These include debuts by new bands, limited editions (sometimes numbered) on black or coloured vinyl, picture discs, alternate versions and demos, box sets and long-awaited reissues of classic albums.

A random selection includes releases by English Teacher, London Grammar, Noah Kahan, Paul Weller, Maisie Peters, Gorillaz, The Cure, Mark Knopfler, Noel Gallagher and This is the Kit.

Peter Robinson said: “The focus of RDS these days is very much on vinyl, which was at its lowest ebb in the 1990s when CDs dominated the market.

"Now, it’s a major force again and the ‘go-to’ medium for a many younger music lovers, as well for those who want to rebuild their long-lost collections.”

P&C Music shop is located at 6 Devonshire Place, Skipton Road, Harrogate and will open from 8am for Record Store Day on Saturday, April 20.